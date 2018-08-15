80,000 Iranians attending Hajj

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM By the end of August 13, 80,000 Iranians had arrived at the Saudi airports to take part in the huge congregation of Hajj, a Hajj official on Tuesday told the Islamic Republic News Agency.



'So far 293 flights have taken Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, 177 of which have been Iranian flights and 177 Saudi ones,' said Mahmoud Razavi, IRNA reports.

This year, 85,200 Iranians will attend Hajj ceremony and about 3,000 personnel members, including office workers, doctors, service workers, and transportation and residence workers will accompany them.

Because more than 75% of the Iranian pilgrims are above 50 years old and have special conditions, 300 doctors accompany them during the trip.

Hajj flights from Iran to Saudi Arabia started on 18 July.