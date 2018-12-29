80 people on waiting list received keys to new apartments in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shortly before the New Year holidays, Astana residents received the keys to new rental-purchase apartments in the furtherance of the Nurly Zher Housing Government Program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the Nurly Zher housing program, the Mayor's Office of Astana has made it possible for 720 citizens, 410 of which were on the waiting list, to get settled since the start of 2018.

According to the Astana Employment and Social Protection Department, 45,669 people are on the waiting list.

"Today, prior to the New Year, we are holding a big event. Good news is that we have completed the construction of a number of residential buildings in the furtherance of the Nurly Zher Program. The issue of supporting young families and professionals who contribute to the development of the capital is very important. And shortly before the New Year's Eve, when we are all waiting for a miracle, we are handing you the keys to new apartments so that you could celebrate this holiday in high spirits," Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov said at the ceremony of handing over the keys.

The lease-purchase apartments were received by those on the waiting list of Astana Mayor's Office. These are large families, disabled groups 1-2 and families raising disabled children, orphans, children left without parental care, and other vulnerable social groups.

The new settlers entered 80 apartments totaling an area of 4,300 square meters.