    80 thousand people to join citywide cleanup

    12:22, 07 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traditionally each spring Astana holds a so called "ecological month".

    This season the first citywide cleanup will take place on 23 April. It is expected that the campaign will joint over 80 thousand Astana residents.

    The cleanup will bring together representatives of public organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, students and schoolchildren, representatives of cooperative of apartment owners, as well as residents of the capital. During the event, public parks and gardens, lawns will be cleaned up. It is planned to plant about 1,000 trees.

