800 cases of swine flu registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 800 cases of swine flu were registered in Kazakhstan since the beginning of epidemiological season, informed chief state sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin.

He said that, since the beginning of epidemiological season (from October 1, 2015) more than 350 thousand cases of ARVI, as well as 911 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza and 800 cases or 87.3% of A/H1N1. The main share of the medical cases is occurring in children under 14 which is 70% of the total incidence.

In August 2010, the Director General of the World Health Organization announced the completion of the 2nd phase of pandemic influenza caused by influenza A/H1N1-pandemic.