    802 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    08:37, 14 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 802 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz.reads.

    76 recoveries were recorded in Kazakh capital, 7 in Almaty, 85 in Akmola region, 29 in Almaty region, 9 in Atyrau region, 280 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 195 in Kostanay region, 38 in Pavlodar region, 50 in North Kazakhstan. As a result the number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan climbed to 126,182.


    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
