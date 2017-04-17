80pct of Beineu-Aktau highway construction completed

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Beineu-Aktau highway, KZT36bn investment project financed by Asian Development Bank, has been 80 per cent completed. This has become known during the working trip of Mangistau region akim Yeraly Tugzhanov to Karakiya district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First of all, the Head of the region inspected the works for reconstruction of Aktau-Zhetibay-Shetpe section of Beine-Aktau road. The project commenced in 2015. Asian Development Bank allocated KZT36.335MM. The project originator is the Committee of Motor Roads of Kazakh Ministry of Transport and Communications. According to the project, Aktau-Zhetibay section is a four-lane road of Category 1 with guard rail in the middle. Sections across three populated places Beki, Zhetibay and Shetpe are to be illuminated.





"This year KZT7.2bn has been spent of the total KZT36bn. As of today, we have completed 80 per cent of works for the road putting the third layer of asphalt concrete. The construction uses Kazakh materials. Earlier we had imported Russian bitumen, and opening of Caspi Bitum bitumen plant solved this issue in favor of the local supplier. Last year we purchased nearly 45,000 tons of bitumen, for this year we expect purchasing 25,000-30,000 tons. We deliver reinforced concrete goods for construction of bridges from Aktobe and Almaty. We gravel only from the ballast pit of Shetpe village", Director of Cengiz Insaat branch office in Aktau Murat Zeinabilov said.





"As to illumination in this project, I propose to tie two cities - yours and Aktau, and, as the Chinese company suggested, to shift street lighting to solar energy-saving lamps. We will develop a unified approach. Regarding the road itself, Department of Motor Roads and Passenger Transport shall provide me with a weekly report on work construction of motor road Aktau-Zhetybay-Shetpe and a work plan for the next seven days", the Head of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov instructed.





In addition, the akim visited well No.6, where was the first gush of oil in Zhetybay field in 1961. Now, there is Oilers' Museum built last year. The head of the region inspected the work of pit Zhetybay-Dostyk and construction of motor roads in village Zhetybay and other sites.