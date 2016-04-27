81.6% of children covered by pre-school learning in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Coverage of children with pre-school education in Kazakhstan rose by 16% last year, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev as saying at a reporting meeting in Astana today.

“In 2015, the coverage of children aged 3-6 with pre-school learning rose by 16% and made 81.6%. The number of pre-school facilities increased by 740 and approaches 9000, primarily, due to public-private partnership,” the Minister said.

According to him, the number of kindergartens and mini-centres rose by more than 3.5 times – from 500 to 1800. 300 more kindergartens were built at the government’s expense.

“Last year, we renovated the standards and the content of pre-school education. The new pre-school academic programs are being tested now at 30 pilot schools of the country,” added he.