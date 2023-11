TARAZ. KAZINFORM Emergency-rescue operations are underway in Zhambyl region.

81 people and 159 cars have been evacuated from snow prison on a section of Almaty-Tashkent highway (540-593 km) in the last 24 hours. No injuries or victims were reported, an official statement of the regional emergencies department reads. 22 people and 5 units of special vehicles were attracted to rescue operations.