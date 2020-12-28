  • kz
    821 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

    08:41, 28 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 821 coronavirus-positive people recovered in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz.website reads.

    42 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 16 in Almaty, 71 in Akmola region, 40 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 402 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 33 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 66 in Pavlodar region, 106 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 139,843.


