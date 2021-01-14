834 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 834 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

123 fresh cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 122 in Almaty, 14 in Shymkent, 59 in Akmola region, 13 in Aktobe region, 56 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 39 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in Zhambyl region, 40 in West Kazakhstan, 40 in Karaganda region, 74 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 70 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 165,311.