84 killed in India as fire breaks out at temple in Kollam

A large fire at a Hindu temple in the south Indian town of Kollam has reportedly left an estimated 84 people dead and 200 injured, according to the Guardian.



The incident took place at 3.30am as worshippers had gathered to celebrate the Hindu new year festival Vishu at the Puttingal temple, in Kerala state.



State home minister Ramesh Chennitala said more than 84 people died and 200 others were injured in the fire.

He says the blaze was started by firecrackers stored in the crowded temple.



The temple was gutted as huge flames engulfed the building within minutes, trapping devotees within the temple, he said.

Large crowds had come together at the temple to watch the fireworks display.



The minister said firefighters and police worked during the night at the temple to douse the fire.



"Now the situation is under control... the police are on the spot," he said.

The government has reportedly launched an investigation into the tragedy.



The Times of India said the conclusion of Puttingal temple festival is marked by fireworks and that one of the fireworks ignited firecrackers stored in a shed, leading to a huge explosion.



Images from the scene posted on Twitter showed a huge fireball erupting into the night sky.



A video posted on Twitter showed fireworks exploding into the sky as blast after blast shook the temple and flames erupted.

The Times reported that 200 injured people had been taken to several hospitals, many suffering serious burns.



Kollam beach lies about 70km north of the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The port town of Kollam attracts thousands of tourists each year, with its panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. It's the second largest port in Kerala after Cochin.