84% of wrongdoings in Kazakhstan committed by unemployed people – Prosecutor General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 84% of wrongdoings in Kazakhstan are committed by unemployed people. Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov has said it today at the Forum "Supervision by Prosecutor's Office in Entrepreneurship Sector".

“Creation of favorable conditions for business, elimination of barriers for their work – these instructions were set to us by the Head of State. This issue is of great importance for law-enforcement structures and prosecutor’s office. We are keen on creating favorable environment for businessmen, because 84% of all the wrongdoings in Kazakhstan are committed by unemployed people,” said Assanov.

The Prosecutor General added that the penal reform being conducted in Kazakhstan has already proved its efficiency. Thus, the number of sentenced people has reduced by 30% in the past three years.