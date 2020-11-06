  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    84 yo woman, her son and grandson died in fire

    09:19, 06 November 2020
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM «Three people have died in a house fire in Taraz, Zhambyl region,» the official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, Talgat Uali, said.

    According to preliminary information, the old woman and her son, born in 1936 and 1960 correspondingly, got poisoned inhaling products of combustion from fire. The grandson, who lived next, tried to rescue them before the arrival of firefighters also died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

    21 firefighters and five fire trucks put out the fire.

    Tags:
    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!