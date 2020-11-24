840 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last day 840 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reports.

97 beat the novel infection in Almaty, 75 in Akmola region, 3 in Atyrau region, 111 in East Kazakhstan, 31 in Zhambyl region, 64 in West Kazakhstan, 15 in Karaganda region, 116 in Kostanay region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 55 in Pavlodar region, 258 in North Kazakhstan. The number of those recovered the countrywide reached 113,646.