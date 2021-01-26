840 under treatment for COVID-19 at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 320 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus at home in Atyrau region as of today, the regional healthcare department reports.

101 new cases were detected in the region over the last 24 hours, 13of them in Atyrau city. 81 fresh cases were recorded at Tengiz. 90 are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 38 at the district infectious diseases hospital 840 at Tengiz oilfield. 58 recovered.

Atyrau region remains in the ‘red zone’.