85% of cargo can be transported from Asia to Europe through Kazakhstan - Edvins Berzins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is the most active country cooperating with China in the transit sector, Kazinform reports.

"Yesterday Askar Mamin [first Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan] mentioned that Kazakhstan is the most active country in the world that works with China and has agreements with 17 provinces on transit of cargo from China to Europe. Of course, we must use it [potential] and agreed to cooperate with Kazakhstan yesterday so that cargo could be transported to Nordic countries and other European countries," Edvins Berzins, President of Latvian Railway, said at the press conference at the Latvian pavilion on the territory of Astana EXPO-2017.



He noted that Kazakhstan has always been an important partner of Latvian Railway. Presently, Kazakhstan's role and cooperation with the country is gaining momentum given global changes and competitiveness at transit market.



Edvins Berzins believes that 85% of all cargo from Asia to Europe can be transported through Kazakhstan in the nearest future.



He also added that the Latvian side sees it needs to cooperate with Kazakhstani railways more and use Kazakhstan's gate to Asia and Latvia as the gates to Europe and Nordic countries.