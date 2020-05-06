85% of coronavirus patients in satisfactory condition, Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 85% of coronavirus patients are in satisfactory condition, Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

According to the latest data, 4298 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country. Half of the cases have been detected in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

85% of patients are in satisfactory condition while 14% of the patients are in the state of moderate severity. Twenty five coronavirus patients are in severe condition and six in extremely serious condition. There are seven patients on mechanical ventilation.

Over the past day 156 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, said Timur Sultangaziyev, chairman of the Committee for Quality and Safety Control of Goods and Services under the Ministry of Health, during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.