850 delegates to partake in VIII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 27-28 November, Astana will host the VIII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The main issue on the table is the Draft 2020-2025 Civil Society Development Concept," Deputy Minister of Social Development of Kazakhstan Sergey Konovalov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday.

He noted that such civil forums make it possible for non-governmental organizations, government agencies, and the business sector to share best practices and develop common approaches to addressing topical issues on the agenda.

According to Sergey Konovalov, the forum will be attended by 850 people, including heads of diplomatic missions, deputies of the Parliament, leaders of Kazakhstan and international NGOs, representatives of government agencies, and experts. For two days, there will be 35 sites (training sessions, master classes, side events, hackathon, etc.).

The forum will include panel sessions "People", "Planet", "Prosperity", "Peace", "Partnership", which will touch upon the respective target groups as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Representatives of NGOs will have the opportunity to participate in the discussion of separate matters, make suggestions, and assist in resolving specific problems of society.