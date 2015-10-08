850 tons of agricultural products to be brought to Astana fair from Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Farmers of Karaganda region will bring their products to the agricultural fair in Astana on October 10-11, the press service of the Astana administration reports.

In total, agricultural producers will bring 850 tons of products totaling KZT 149.7 mln. This time, the fair will be organized at the square in front of Khan Shatyr shopping center.

Weekly fairs are held in Astana in order to stabilize the prices for food. Residents and guests of Astana can buy food products at the fairs 15-20% cheaper than at markets of the city.