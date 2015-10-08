  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    850 tons of agricultural products to be brought to Astana fair from Karaganda region

    18:29, 08 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Farmers of Karaganda region will bring their products to the agricultural fair in Astana on October 10-11, the press service of the Astana administration reports.

    In total, agricultural producers will bring 850 tons of products totaling KZT 149.7 mln. This time, the fair will be organized at the square in front of Khan Shatyr shopping center.

    Weekly fairs are held in Astana in order to stabilize the prices for food. Residents and guests of Astana can buy food products at the fairs 15-20% cheaper than at markets of the city.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Astana Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!