86,286 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,841 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 62 in Nur-Sultan city, 585 in Almaty city, 46 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 353 in Almaty region, 9 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Zhambyl region, 16 in West Kazakhstan region, 374 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 143 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Mangistau region, 30 in Pavlodar region, 134 in North Kazakhstan region, and 12 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 86,286.