86 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 86 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

3 recoveries in Almaty city, 37 in Atyrau region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in West Kazakhstan region, 8 in Turkestan region, and 15 in Pavlodar region have brought the total number of recoveries to 12,824.

Since the onset of the pandemic 2,721 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 2,185 in Almaty city, 686 in Shymkent city, 200 in Akmola region, 450 in Aktobe region, 574 in Almaty region, 1,332 in Atyrau region, 190 in East Kazakhstan region, 463 in Zhambyl region, 893 in West Kazakhstan region, 1,154 in Karaganda region, 223 in Kostanay region, 613 in Kyzylorda region, 383 in Mangistau region, 355 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan region, and 343 in Turkestan region.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has amounted to 20,780. The novel virus has claimed lives of 173 people across the country.