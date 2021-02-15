  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    866 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    08:41, 15 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 866 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

    156 recoveries were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 25 in Almaty, 167 in Akmola region, 62 in Almaty region, 109 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 61 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangystau region, 123 in Pavlodar region, 52 in North Kazakhstan, 36 in Turkestan region raising thus the country’s recoveries to 185,205.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!