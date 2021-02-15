866 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 866 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

156 recoveries were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 25 in Almaty, 167 in Akmola region, 62 in Almaty region, 109 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 61 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangystau region, 123 in Pavlodar region, 52 in North Kazakhstan, 36 in Turkestan region raising thus the country’s recoveries to 185,205.