    87 more recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    15:04, 17 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 87 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over past day, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, 47 in Nur-Sultan city, 22 in Shymkent city, 3 in Aktobe region, 6 in Atyrau region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Turkestan region and 3 in Mangistau region.

    To date, 15, 542 coronavirus-infected people have been registered in Kazakhstan. Total recovered in Kazakhstan – 9,716.

    88 Kazakhstanis have died from the novel coronavirus.


