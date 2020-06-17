87 more recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 87 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over past day, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, 47 in Nur-Sultan city, 22 in Shymkent city, 3 in Aktobe region, 6 in Atyrau region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Turkestan region and 3 in Mangistau region.

To date, 15, 542 coronavirus-infected people have been registered in Kazakhstan. Total recovered in Kazakhstan – 9,716.

88 Kazakhstanis have died from the novel coronavirus.