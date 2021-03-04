874 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 874 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the daily COVID-19 statistics, Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh recoveries – 192. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 105 recoveries. Kostanay region follows with 90 recoveries.

Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region have registered 85 and 78 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

74 more recovered from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 72 in Akmola region, 44 in West Kazakhstan region, 41 in Karaganda region, 29 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Atyrau region, 17 in Aktobe region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Zhambyl region as well as in Turkestan region, and 2 in magistau region.

The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries have reached 199,600.