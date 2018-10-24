877,000 kg of Iranian medicinal plants exported

SEMNAN. KAZINFORM - In the first half of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), 877,632 kilograms of herbal medicines have been exported from pasture sub-products, head of the Department of Medicinal Plants of the Forests and Meadows Organization of Iran said, IRNA reports.

Mehdi Emad, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the visit of medicinal herbs lands in the province of Semnan, added, "Truffle mushrooms, Tragacanth, Viper's-buglosses, Caper, thyme and wild spinach are among the medicinal plants of the country's export.'

He continued, "In the first six months of this year, about 15,000 kilograms of caper, 250,000 kilograms of mushrooms, 5,000 kilograms of thyme, 10,000 kilograms of wild spinach and 30,000 kilograms of Tragacanth were exported to abroad.

Emad said that last year 1,337,000 kilograms of medicinal plants were exported from the country.

He said that last year about one million and 920,000 kilograms of herbs were harvested in the area of about 400,000 hectares of rangelands of the country, which is remarkable.