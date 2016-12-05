88% of Kazakhstanis prefer local TV content - Minister Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 88 percent of Kazakhstanis prefer local TV channels, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev revealed at the Government's hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Monday.

"88 percent of television audience in Kazakhstan watches local TV channels. It should be noted that 53 percent of Kazakhstanis watch local TV content every day. Our goal is to up this figure since nowadays television and radio broadcasting is one of the things that promote positive changes in the society," Minister Abayev said.



According to him, the ministry ordered to carry out a nationwide opinion survey in order to find out what TV channels and content Kazakhstan's audience prefers and why. Based on the results of the survey, key projects on modernization of mass media and national information space were developed.



In particular, Khabar and 24.kz TV channels were rebranded and merged into Khabar 24 TV channel. Kazakh TV channel was merged with Bilim zhane Madeniyet TV channel and more.