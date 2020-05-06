  • kz
    88 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    19:12, 06 May 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 88 people beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

    5 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 36 in Almaty, 7 in Shymkent, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Aktobe region, 18 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Mangistau, 3 in Atyrau region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Karaganda region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Kostanay region.

    As a result the number of those recovered the countrywide reached 1,387.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
