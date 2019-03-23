8th meeting of Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic Coop held in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 20, 2019, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Seoul. The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Korean delegation was headed by Son Yoon Mo, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.



The event discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in such areas as industry, energy, subsoil use, transport, construction, agriculture, science and ICT, health, education, etc, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the growth rate of bilateral trade, which in 2018 recorded a record figure, reaching 3.9 billion rubles. USD

In addition, the participants confirmed their mutual interest in expanding economic and investment ties, while paying particular attention to promising bilateral projects.

Following the 8th meeting, the Final Protocol of the meeting was signed, and an agreement was reached on signing the Cooperation Program (Roadmap) to expand trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Reference: In Kazakhstan, there are over 500 joint ventures with Korean capital participation. According to the statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in 2018 the volume of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Korea increased by 2.2 times, reaching $ 3.9 billion (2017 - $ 1.7 billion). Exports from Kazakhstan in 2018 amounted to $ 2.9 billion, imports - $ 922 million).