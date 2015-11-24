8th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkmen intergovernmental commission took place in Ashgabat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ashgabat hosted 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation, according to Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik headed Kazakhstan's delegation. He held meetings with co-chairman of the commission, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Turkmenistan Muhammetnur Halylov, deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Byashimmyrat Hodzhamammedov and chairman of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan Merdan Annadurdyev. The members of the Commission exchanged views on the implementation of previously reached agreements and discussed a number of steps to diversify cooperation in energy, transport and communications, agriculture, environment, education and culture spheres. The roundtable also considered the need to improve functioning of the legal framework, strengthen the economic cooperation through increased trade and economic relations, increase the volume of export-import operations, and expand the range and volume of goods and services.