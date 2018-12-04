8yo Kazakh boy claims world taekwon-do championship title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian ITF Taekwon-Do Championship 2018 took place in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, on November 30 - December 2 with 600 sportsmen taking part in it, Kazinform reports.

12 sportsmen arrived there to represent Kazakhstan and grab 14 gold, two silver and six bronze medals at large.



Stepan Anokhin, Talgat Seidallin, Yekaterina Nurperzentova, and Bolat Bibarys, the youngest participant aged eight, took two gold medals each and won the world taekwondo championship titles.



Arsen Amangeldinov, Aidyn Iskalieyv, Vyacheslav Tsoi and Islam Anuarbek also added gold medals to the country's tally.



