    9,000 people to ensure security during EXPO 2017

    17:54, 10 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9,000 people will be involved in ensuring security of the EXPO 2017 participants and guests, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Chief of Astana Police Department Batyrlan Yessenbay, 1,500 local policemen and 500 policemen from other regions will maintain law and order during the event.

    The policemen will accommodated at King Hotel located at the intersection of Valikhanov and Imanov streets, said B. Yessenbay at a roundtable meeting in Astana.

    Besides, 500 cadet students (300 men, 150 women and their chiefs) and more than 4,000 people from the National Guard, MIA Emergency Committee and Defense Ministry will be involved in this work.

