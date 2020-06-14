9,114 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 58 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,114, including

1,981 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,046 in Almaty city,

473 in Shymkent city,

159 in Akmola region,

263 in Aktobe region,

328 in Almaty region,

961 in Atyrau region,

106 in East Kazakhstan region,

299 in Zhambyl region,

521 in West Kazakhstan region,

659 in Karaganda region,

175 in Kostanay region,

391 in Kyzylorda region,

243 in Mangistau region,

186 in Pavlodar region,

49 in North Kazakhstan region,

274 in Turkestan region.

In total, 14,496 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 73 people in the country.