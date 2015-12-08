9 flights delayed, 16 canceled in Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 9 flights are delayed and 16 flights are cancelled in the Almaty airport due to bad weather.

The Almaty-Bishkek and Almaty-Urumqi flights are delayed to depart.

Besides, the flights to Uralsk, Aktobe, Astana (3) and international flights to Urumqi (2), Jebel Ali, Hashemite, Minsk are cancelled.

The flights from Kyzylorda to Almaty and from international cities such as London, Urumqi, Frankfurt, Be3ijing, Dubai, Bangkok are delayed.

The flights from Almaty to Astana and Uralsk are also cancelled. Besides, international flights to Urumqi, (2), Beijing, Hashemite are canceled.

Dense fog blanketed Almaty yesterday, and the situation has not changed.