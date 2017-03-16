9 Kazakh boxers reach Halle Intl Cup semifinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxing team of 10 sportsmen are competing currently in the Halle International Cup in Germany. Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64) dropped out of the tournament, according to the press-service of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

9 boxers are continuing their fights. In the semifinal, Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81) will fight against Ukrainian Maxim Kots; Kairat Yeraliyev (56) will meet American Duke Rahan, and Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69) will fight vs. Polish Damian Kivior.



Yerzhan Zhomart (49) will meet Ecuadorian Carlos Cupo. Azamat Issakulov (52) is awaiting a fight against Gilbert Renteria from the U.S. Adilet Kurmetov (60) will have a fight vs. American Delante Johnson, and Vassily Levit (91) will meet Ukrainian Konstantin Pinchuk (Russian). (Vladimir Uzunian and Ecuadorian Julio Castillo became the second pair in the semifinal). Abilkhan Amankul (75) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinal will contest the right to victory with German boxers Silvio Shirley and Max Keller respectively.

The tournament final will take place on March 17.