    9 killed in warehouse collapse in northeast China

    11:58, 05 August 2020
    HARBIN. KAZINFORM - A total of nine people were found dead on Wednesday after a warehouse collapse in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the local publicity department, Xinhua reports.

    The nine people were trapped in the collapse that happened at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in a warehouse of a food company in the city's Daoli District.

    Rescue work has been concluded after all the nine victims were found as of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Over 350 search and rescue personnel were sent to the scene.

    The owner, lessee, and lessor of the premises have been detained and an investigation is underway.


