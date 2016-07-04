9 linked to Aktobe violent attacks arrested for 2 months

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Nine people linked to the recent violent attacks in Aktobe city will spend the next two months behind bars following the decision of the region court.

"Court №2 of Aktobe city sanctioned to put under arrest nine people aged 16-29 who participated in the armed attacks on the Pallada arms shop and the military unit №6655 in Aktobe city on June 5," the court said in a statement.



The attackers will spend at least two months under arrest.