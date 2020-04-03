9 more coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 09:40 a.m. April 3 Kazakhstan registered 9 more coronavirus cases. 3 of them were found in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Atyrau region, 3 in Turkestan region, 2 in Aktobe region, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

As a result the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 444 cases. 199 of which were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 91 in Almaty, 21 in Karaganda region, 20 in Atyrau, 19 in Akmola region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Shymkent, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Almaty, 7 in Aktobe, 14 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 14 in Turkestan region.