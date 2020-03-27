9 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Nur-Sultan as of 07:05pm 27 March 2020, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz website.

The total number of those infected reached 135 across the country: 69 – in Nur-Sultan, 48 – in Almaty, 4 – in Karaganda, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Pavlodar region and 1 – in Mangistau region.



