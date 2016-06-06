9 people in critical condition after terrorist attacks in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 20 people have been hospitalized as a result of terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Ms Tamara Duissenova revealed.

"38 people have received medical treatment so far. Two people passed away. 20 people were hospitalized, 14 of them underwent surgeries. Nine people are in critical condition," Minister Duissenova said at the Government's session on Monday.



Six surgeons were dispatched to Aktobe city on the day of terrorist attacks. They performed surgeries and have already returned. The situation is under control," she added.



Recall that Kazakhstan was shocked by attacks on arms shops and an army unit in the city of Aktobe on Sunday.