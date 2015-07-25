  • kz
    9 people lost their lives in car accident in Almaty region

    11:00, 25 July 2015
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 9 people lost their lives and two people were injured in a car accident in Almaty region, the department of internal affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    "The accident happened near Kendala village on Saturday night, July 25. Driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer violated traffic rules by having nine passengers in the car and drove onto the oncoming lane where lacer collided with the FAW truck. As a result of the accident, 9 people were killed including the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer," the statement reads.

    The accident is being investigated.

    Almaty region Incidents Accidents News
