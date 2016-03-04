  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    9 projects being implemented in S Kazakhstan with participation of Turkish investors

    15:44, 04 March 2016
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A group of investors from Turkey led by one of the founding members of "Ikiteli" industrial zone has arrived in South Kazakhstan region, the press service of the regional administration office reported.

    During the visit, leaders and representatives of the companies «Akgun Insaat Makina Sanayi», «PlasWin», «TADES» and «ES Ipekli Tekstil» have visited and got acquainted with the work of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone called "Ontustik" and a special economic zone "Ontustik".
    It is worth noting that during the talks with the governor of the region the founder of "TADES" company announced his intention to build a confectionery factory in the territory of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone. The company plans to set up the production of cookies, popcorn and breakfast cereals.
    The visit is taking place thanks to the agreements reached between the industrial zones "Ikiteli" and "Ontustik".
    It should be noted that the regional administration office and the management company of the industrial zone "Ontustik" are actively working to attract Turkish investments in the area.
    Today, in order to attract Turkish investors the regional government's office and the management company of the industrial zones have organized business forums and bilateral meetings in the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Adana, Antalya, Gaziantep, Izmir and Konya .
    Currently, 9 projects with the participation of Turkish investments are being implemented in the territory of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone (total area - 50 hectares).

    Tags:
    Industry Turkestan region Investment projects Akimat Local Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!