9-year-old in Karaganda swallows spinner bearing

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Doctors of Karaganda children's hospital performed an emergency surgery to extract a fidget spinner bearing from a little boy's stomach, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 9-year-old child disassembled the toy and put the bearing in his mouth. Having swallowed the iron object, he immediately told his parents, who took the boy to the children's regional hospital.

"The bearing was in the boy's stomach. In order to avoid a surgery, the doctors attempted to extract a foreign object with the help of EGD method. In total, three attempts were made, however, EGD did not give results because of the anatomical features of the patient's stomach. With the parents' consent, the doctors performed a surgery under general anesthesia. The surgeon made a two-centimeter incision on the abdomen and a centimeter incision in the stomach," a spokesperson for the Karaganda Health Department Aizhan Issa said.

The surgery went well and the boy is now in general ward under the doctors' supervision.

The doctors spoke with the boy's parents, urging them not to buy toys that contain small details and are easily disassembled.