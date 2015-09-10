9-year-old Kazakh boy set up record for 550 push-ups

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young Astana resident Amir Makhmet did 550 push-ups and set up a new record of Kazakhstan.9-year-old Amir is a three-time champion of Kazakhstan book of records "Kazakhstan Information Encyclopedia Directory" (KInES).

He set up his first 450-push-ups record at the opening of Street Workout summer season organized within the celebration of the International Day of Children on June 1, 2015. The second record was registered at Akmola Regional Street Workout Championship when he performed 50 push-ups in 30 seconds. He devoted his last record to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Among the guests of the event were Olympic champions Ilya Ilyin, Serik Sapiyev, President of MMA Federation Anatoly Kim and world karate and MMA champion Aidar Makhmetov.