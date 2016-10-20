90% of EXPO 2017 construction works finished

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 90% of EXPO 2017 venues construction works has been finished for now. 3,700 people are employed here, the press service of Baiterek National Management Holding says.

Head of Baiterek Holding Yerbolat Dossayev has surveyed today the construction site.

Noteworthy to say, that Baiterek finances the construction of housing and a shopping-entertainment facility in the EXPO territory through its daughter company JSC Baiterek Development.

“42 residential houses have already been built to date The total area of the apartments (1,347) makes 107,000 square meters. External and internal utility lines have been laid on and interior decoration works have been finished. The complex offers parking areas and places for commercial facilities. Building and installation works go on as per a schedule,” the press service of Baiterek Holding says.

During the exhibition, the apartments will be rented by the organizers to accommodate the foreign participants. In post-EXPO period, the apartments will be sold as per market conditions.

“Besides, the construction of a shopping-entertainment mall with the total area of 138,000 square meters will be completed soon. External utility lines were laid on. Exterior and interior decoration and landscaping works are underway. The facility will be commissioned on December 1, 2016,” the press service adds.

As many as 2,500 people will be employed upon commissioning of the projects.

One more project financed by JSC Baiterek Development is Aura Business Centre covering the area of 38,086 square meters and located next to the EXPO. Its commissioning is set for Q1, 2018.

EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.

Technical works in the international pavilions will be finished in October.

More than 3,700 people and 560 special vehicles are involved in EXPO construction works.

The participants of the EXPO 2017 will start occupying the pavilions in November.