90% of Industrialization Map projects working at full capacity - Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 71 projects have been implemented in Karaganda region under the Industrialization Map. 54 of them are running at full capacity now, according to Tolegen Igembayev, Head of the Regional Department for Industry and Industrial-Innovative Development.

In his words, 94 projects worth more than 1trln 350bln tenge with the creation of over 11,000 jobs have been included in the region's Industrialization Map. A project offered by JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau has been included in the National Industrialization Map. Two more projects were recommended by the Coordination Council to be included into the National Map too. 91 projects of the regional Map are estimated at 345,7 bln tenge and are aimed at creation of more than 8,000 new job places.



71 projects worth 174.7 bln tenge have already been accomplished and 5,345 people have been employed.



The industrial output of the projects launched from 2010 through June 2016 made 356.5 bln tenge (65.4 bln tenge since the year beginning).



In 2015-2019, Karaganda region plans to launch 36 projects with the total cost of 1.2 trln tenge. 6,600 people are to be employed due to these projects.



10 projects will be implemented in 2016 under the Entrepreneurship Support Map. Their total cost makes 101 bln tenge, says Igembayev.