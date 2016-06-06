  • kz
    900 km of highways to be built in Kazakhstan in 2016 – Economy Minister

    16:54, 06 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 900 km of highways will be built and reconstructed in 2016 in Kazakhstan, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev has said today at the Government's sitting.

    According to the Minister, 47.2 bln tenge is envisaged for the development of the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure. 35.2 bln of them will spent on construction and reconstruction of major highways.

    “In general, we plan to build and reconstruct about 900 km of major highways,” the Minister said.

    As per his data, 8 bln tenge will be spent on construction of second railway lines on Almaty-Shu section and 4 bln tenge will be used for construction of a ferry crossing at the Kuryk Port. 

