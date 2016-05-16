900 million people to know about EXPO in Astana in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 900 mln people around the world will be aware of the EXPO-2017 in Astana prior to its beginning, Akhmetzhan Yessimov told at the sitting of the Public Council of the Astana EXPO-2017 Company.

"We are actively working on promotion of the exhibition at the international level. We use platforms of the biggest events held in the world and the leading mass media. As of today, the total number of people embraced by the mass media and the mentioned platforms is 221 million people. We also plan to increase this number to 500 million by the end of the year, and up to 900 million prior to the beginning of the event," he told.

A. Yessimov also noted there was a great interest in the exhibition in Astana from the international society. According to him, 84 world countries and 14 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the EXPO.