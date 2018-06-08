900 young entrepreneurs to present budding startups in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The quarterfinal of the national youth business projects contest has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

900 young entrepreneurs aged 16-35, 100 experts, 50 mentors and 20 regional coordinators take part in the event. The best 100 projects are to be selected within three days to come to reach the semifinal.



Startups are focused on 10 thematic sessions such as green economy, education, medicine and healthy lifestyle, services, agriculture and chemistry, smart technologies, development of generation, construction and decoration, tourism and entertainment, public catering and foodstuff.



The selected startups will win the ticket to Summer Startups Cup, scheduled to take place July 2018.