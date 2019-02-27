90bn tenge to be budgeted for rural areas support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, addressing the participants of Nur Otan Party's Jubilee Congress in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev raised the problem of rural areas' development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Taking the floor, the President told about the opportunities of improving wellbeing of up to 7.5mn residents of rural areas. In his words, the Government together with the akims and maslikhats must select ‘promising' villages to boost their social spheres.



"Our villages must be turned into growing points. We must build houses, roads, communications, social facilities and develop small and medium businesses and processing industries in rural areas," the Head of State stressed.



In this regard, the President commissioned the Government to draft proposals on implementation of ‘Village is a Cradle of a Country' special project. "90bn tenge must be envisaged for this project's implementation in 2019-2021," he added and stressed that this measure would enable employ youth in rural areas.