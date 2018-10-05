  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    91 Kazakh sportsmen to attend III Summer Asian Para Games in Indonesia

    14:41, 05 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The III Summer Asian Paralympic Games will take place in Indonesia on October 6-13, Astana culture and sports department reports. It will bring together more than 3,500 athletes from 43 states to compete in 18 sports. 

    91 athletes of Kazakhstan will compete in nine sports: table tennis, para judo, para swimming, shooting para sports, para powerlifting, archery, chess, para track and field athletics and sitting volleyball.

    Asian Paralympic Games champion Anuar Akhmetov will carry the flag on behalf of the Kazakh team at the opening ceremony of the III Asian Para Games.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!