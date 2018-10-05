91 Kazakh sportsmen to attend III Summer Asian Para Games in Indonesia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The III Summer Asian Paralympic Games will take place in Indonesia on October 6-13, Astana culture and sports department reports. It will bring together more than 3,500 athletes from 43 states to compete in 18 sports.

91 athletes of Kazakhstan will compete in nine sports: table tennis, para judo, para swimming, shooting para sports, para powerlifting, archery, chess, para track and field athletics and sitting volleyball.



Asian Paralympic Games champion Anuar Akhmetov will carry the flag on behalf of the Kazakh team at the opening ceremony of the III Asian Para Games.